2-day weather report: Occasional showers for Easter Sunday Loop Barbados

Residents might need to take precautions and carry an umbrella today.

Here’s the weather discussion for Sunday, April 9 and Monday, April 10, according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Sunday, April 9

Whilst the surface to mid-level ridge pattern will be dominant across the region, Low-level moisture embedded withing its flow will permit occasional cloudiness and showers across Barbados and the Island Chain.

Barbados Forecast Max/Min Temps: 30/22.

Monday, April 10

The surface to low-level ridge will remain dominant across Barbados and the Island Chain. In addition, a decrease in atmospheric moisture is predicted across Barbados and the northern portion region providing these islands with mostly sunny skies. The southern Windwards will remain under a moist low-level environment enabling scattered showers across the islands.

Barbados Forecast Max/Min Temps: 31/22.