1st Global Final for Sada WIlliams at World Champs – ‘proud of myself’ | Loop Barbados

Barbados’ Sada Williams is through to the 400m finals at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene Oregon.

On her Instagram, a day after she posted a time of 50.12 to advance from the semifinals last night, she wrote:

“World Championships 2022!

“My first final on a global scale. Couldn’t be more proud of myself ?

“Make sure you tune in tomorrow to watch me and Jon represent! ??”

Williams had won her heat – Heat 3, on Sunday in a time of 51.05.

Jamaica had three women in the semifinals of the 400m. The trio was led by the veteran Stephenie Ann McPherson of MVP Track and Field Club, who qualified with the fastest time overall.

Drawn in heat two, the 33-year-old 2022 World Indoor bronze medallist ran a controlled race to win in 50.15s. Poland’s Natalia Kaczmarek was second in 50.21s with third going to Lieke Klaver of the Netherlands in a national record of 50.24.

Also through to the semis was Charokee Young, who made it through as one of six fastest non-automatic qualifiers. The fastest Jamaican woman over the distance this year and the second fastest in the world going into the championships with 49.87s, Young clocked 51.85s in heat 3 while running out of lane four. Her time in the heat makes her the 19th fastest of the semi-finalists.

Meanwhile, the fifth-placed finalist from the Tokoyo Olympics, Candice McLeod, also punched her ticket to the semis.

Drawn in the tight lane one in the sixth and final heat, McLeod came off the final bend in front and slowed down considerably as she approached the finish line where she was out-leaned by Poland’s Anna Kielbasinka who won in 50.63s.

McLeod was second in 50.76s, the sixth fastest of all the qualifiers, while Great Britain’s Victoria Ohuruogu was third in 51.07s.

Of the three, through to the final are McLeod and McPherson.

Also from the Caribbean in the 400m final to run on Friday, July 22, 2022, is Shaunae Miller-Uibo from The Bahamas. She posted the fastest time in the semis with 49.55.