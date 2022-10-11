19-year-old wanted by police for questioning Loop Barbados

A 19-year-old man is wanted by the police for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.

He is Jafari Antony Ramsay alias ‘Fari’ of Block 2F Silver Hill, Christ Church.

Ramsay is approximately five feet nine inches tall of a dark complexion and slim built.

Ramsay is advised that he can present himself to the Criminal Investigations Department at the Glebe Police Station, Glebe Land, St George accompanied by an attorney-at-law of his choice.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Jafari Antony Ramsay, is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at the Glebe Police Station at telephone numbers 430-6819 or 6821, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1 800-8477 or the nearest police station.