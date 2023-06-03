19-year-old struck, killed by hit-and-run driver Loop Barbados

19-year-old struck, killed by hit-and-run driver Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Police appeal for driver to turn himself in

Loop News

12 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

A 19-year-old woman is dead following a hit and run crash Friday night.

Around 8:30 pm on June 2, Quiara Callendar, of Nursey #2 Four Roads, St Philip was walking along Rices Main Road, St Philip in the area of Rices Pavilion, with a neighbour when they were both struck by a vehicle. The driver did not stop.

Callendar was transported for emergency medical attention by a private vehicle and later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Her neighbour received minor injuries and has since been treated and discharged.

Police are appealing for driver of the vehicle to turn himself in.

“Our investigations are at a critical stage. We are appealing to that driver of that vehicle who we believe MUST know that they struck someone or some object to turn themselves in to any Police Station to report this matter they can do so alone or accompanied by a friend or attorney,” said the police in an issued statement.

Anyone with knowledge about the circumstances surrounding this matter is asked to contact the District C station at 416-8200 / 8204 or any Police Station or Police Emergency at 211 or Crime Stoppers at 1 800 8477 (TIPS).

