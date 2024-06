The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) Criminal Investigations Department (Northern Division) have arrested and formally charged 19 year old Thierry Carlos Lynch for the murder of Sajeev Nurse on Monday, May 6, 2024.

Lynch, of Walkes Spring, St Thomas, appeared before Magistrate Angela Knight at the District ‘A’ Magistrates Court today, Monday, June 3, 2024 and has been remanded to Dodds Prison.

He is scheduled to reappear on Monday, July 1, 2024.