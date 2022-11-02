19 days to go: Team Tunisia Loop Barbados

We are 19 days away from experiencing sporting history, as the first winter FIFA World Cup kicks off in Qatar from November 20 until December 18.

Tunisia, also known as the “Eagles of Carthage” have been a consistent figure in regional and international football since the late 90s.

Between 1998 and 2006, Tunisia qualified for three successive World Cups and won the 2004 African Cup of Nations championship.

They would miss the following two global championships in 2010 and 2014, but stormed back in 2018 and now in 2022, to achieve their 6th appearance on the world stage.

After 15 matches, Tunisia has secured just two victories, while amassing nine defeats and two draws. A less than flattering record and explains their reason for never advancing beyond the group stage.

Country: Tunisia

Capital: Tanis

Population: 11.9 million

Confederation: Confederation of African Football (CAF)

Group: D

Professional League: The Tunisian Ligue Professionnelle 1

World Cup appearances: 6 (2022)

Qualification status: Play-off winner versus Mali (1-0)

Key players: Youssef Msakni (Al Arabi, Qatar), Seifeddine Jaziri (Zamalek SC, Egypt), Hannibal Mjerbi (Manchester United, England), Dylan Bronn (US Salernitana, Italy)

Coach: Jalel Kadri (Tunisian)

Group mates: Australia, France, Denmark

Prediction: To follow tradition and exit during the group stage.