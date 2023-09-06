18-year-old wanted by police for serious criminal matters Loop Barbados

Eighteen-year-old Roshawn Jaeir Kangal is wanted by police for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.

Kangal, whose last known address is McCleans Gap, Silver Sands, Christ Church is of a dark brown complexion and has a slim built. He has a scar in the middle of his forehead and a broken or chipped front tooth.

Roshawn Jaeir Kangal is advised that he can present himself to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Southern Division located at the Oistins Police Station, Oistins, Christ Church accompanied by an Attorney-at-Law of his choice.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Roshawn Jaeir Kangal, is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Southern Division at telephone numbers 418-2609 or 418-2612, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1 800-8477 or the nearest Police Station.

The subject is considered to be armed and dangerous and the public is advised to exercise caution.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.