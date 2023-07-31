18-year-old remanded to Dodds Loop Barbados

Tamal Maleak Taylor was remanded to Barbados Prison Service (Dodds) after appearing in court on Saturday, July 29.

The 18-year-old of #370 Citrine Avenue, Kingsland Terrace, Christ Church was been charged with a series of robberies.

The charges include:

Robbery – 25th June 2023.Robbery – 18th June 2023.Robbery – 17th July 2023 (Marlon Tempro)Robbery – 16th July 2023.Use of Firearm – 16th , 17th & 18th July 2023Theft of Handbag & Contents – 15th July 2023. .

He appeared before Magistrate Manilla Renee in the Criminal Court #2. He is set to reappear in the District ‘B’ Court and District ‘C’ Court on August 3 and 4, 2023 respectively.