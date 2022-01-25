18-year-old poised to become Barbados’ youngest senator | Loop Barbados

While announcing the new faces that will comprise the Cabinet, Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley proposed an amendment to the constitution to facilitate the appointment of Barbados’ youngest senator – 18-year-old Khaleel Kothdiwala.

“If you are old enough to vote then you must be old enough to serve,” remarked Prime Minister Mottley as she addressed the nation on Monday, January 24.

Prime Minister Mottley stated she was fulfilling her election promise to engage Barbadian youth, bringing them “into the centre of governance and national self-determination”.

“It is in my view and an anomaly that a person who is 18 years old in Barbados has the right to vote but they do not have the capacity to serve in the senate of our nation. It is, therefore, my intention to correct this by asking the Cabinet to agree and Parliament thereafter to bring a constitutional amendment to allow an 18-year-old to serve in the Senate of Barbados for the first time,” Mottley said.

The leader of the Barbados Labour Party (BLP), who emerged victorious in the January 19 general election, winning all 30 seats in the Lower House for the second consecutive time, added that Government has proposed appointing two senators recommended from the opposition parties.

“In 2018, faced with the similar election result of 30 nil in the lower house, I proposed then to offer to the opposition parties the opportunity to appoint the two senators despite not securing any seats at the polls. It is the intention of this government again, to engage with the opposition parties which contested the last two elections to determine how best they may participate in the appointment of two opposition senators provided for in our constitution.

I am equally awaiting a legal opinion from the honourable attorney general on this matter before we start those formal discussions with the opposition parties,” Mottley revealed.