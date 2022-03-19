18-year-old Khaleel Kothdiwala will not be a senator this time | Loop Barbados

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley is disheartened by the fact that the two-thirds majority needed to change the constitution to allow for a teenaged senator was not achieved in the Upper House this week.

As a direct result of this, 18-year-old Khaleel Kothdiwala will not be a senator for the next three years.

A release from the prime minister’s office has cleared the air on this issue, stating that the Hon Mia Amor Mottley has opted not to pursue her bid to have the 18-year-old appointed as a senator, in light of the clear indication by Independent senators that they would not have supported the measure.

At last Friday’s sitting of the Senate, leader of Government Business, Senator Lisa Cummins adjourned debate on the constitutional motion when it became evident that the required two-thirds majority vote would not have been achieved.

The bill before the chamber sought to not only enable an 18-year-old to serve in the chamber, but also to provide for the appointment of two senators nominated by the party securing the second highest number of votes in the preceding election.

According to the release Prime Minister Mottley met today (March 19)with Kothdiwala and said “dis-appointing him was one of the most difficult acts of my tenure to date as Prime Minister of Barbados.”

PM Mottley lamented, “it is unfortunate that in the midst of global turmoil with respect to youth in crisis, Barbados finds itself at a point where embracing young people and youthful leadership is clearly still beyond its imagination.

Pressed for a comment, a Kothdiwala, who initially had said that he was “humbled” by the consideration, today said “even though not having climbed the historic stairs of parliament in my intended capacity, I am nonetheless humbled that a government would go to such lengths to create the opportunity for the voices of 18-20-year olds who can vote to be heard in the ultimate chamber of decision-making.”

Kothdiwala maintained that he “will continue to pursue his academic studies but shall remain a keen student of governance and the management of public life in Barbados.”

In the interim, she announced that Kothdiwala has been invited to be an honorary member of the Barbados Labour Party’s parliamentary party, noting that “he has a perspective that needs to be shared and that we need to hear as we shape a post COVID Barbados.”

Turning to Kothdiwala, she said: “The genius of our people cannot be contained by age. Khaleel, do not be deterred – your turn will come.”