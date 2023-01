A St Michael man accused of aggravated burglary was remanded to HMP Dodds on Monday.

Eighteen-year-old Ericko Malique Williams appeared before Magistrate Douglas Frederick on Monday, January 16 where the charged was read to him.

The Bibby’s Lane, St Michael resident unlawfully entered Mumus Supermarket at Sugar Hill, St Joseph on January 7, 2023.

He will return to court on February 10, 2023.