The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is investigating the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old man.

Police from District C Police station responded to the shooting incident which reportedly occurred about 10:41pm on Friday, June 21, 2024 at Rock Hall, St Philip.

The deceased died at the scene. He has been identified as 17-year-old Dashawn Hinkson of Rock Hall, St Philip.

Hinkson was liming with a few other friends when they were approached by three men who opened fire.

Investigations are continuing.