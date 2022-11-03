17 days to go: Team Australia Loop Barbados

Seventeen days remain till kick-off of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The 22nd edition of the tournament will be Australia’s sixth and fifth consecutive appearance.

Not traditionally praised for their football status, the “Socceroos” have been a consistent participant, but never really a contender on the world stage.

Australia has dominated the Oceania Confederation, claiming the title four times between 1980 and 2004. However, they then switched confederations and joined the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), where they won their first Asian Cup in 2015.

Australia’s continental success has never transitioned to the world stage and from their previous world cup appearances, they have surpassed the preliminary round, once, in 2006, where they advanced to the Round of 16, where they were eliminated by eventual tournament winners Italy.

Country: Australia

Capital: Canberra

Population: 25.7 million

Confederation: Asian Football Confederation (AFC)

Group: D

Professional League: Australian A-League

World Cup appearances: 6 (2022)

Qualification status: Playoff winner versus Conmebol (South America) 5th placed team Peru

Key players: Aaron Mooy (Celtic, Scotland), Martin Boyle (Hibernian, Scotland), Ajdin Hrustic (Hellas, Verona, Italy), Awer Mabil (Cadiz, Spain)

Coach: Graham Arnold (Australian)

Group mates: Denmark, France, Tunisia

Prediction: The “Socceroos” always do well to get to the big stage but progressing beyond the group stage has always been problematic.

They will battle for the third spot in the group with Tunisia.