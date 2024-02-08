16-year-old Melanie Persaud missing for more than 36 hours Loop Barbados

Melanie Persaud has been reported missing.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating the 16-year-old of Spooner’s Hill, St Michael. She was last seen about 3:30 pm on Tuesday, February 6, 2024, and has not been seen since.

Police say Melanie is about 4 feet 8 inches (4′ 8″) tall, has a slim build, light brown complexion, slim face, thickeyebrows, brown eyes, a small pointed nose and thin lips. She has shoulder length black hair. Melanie has both of her ears pierced once.

Melanie’s clothing at the time she went missing is unknown.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Melanie Persaud is asked to contact the District ‘A’ Police Station at 430-7242/7246, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or any Police Station.