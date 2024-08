The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) Criminal Investigations Department (District ‘A’ Station), have arrested and formally charged 16-year-old Kimani Kyori Straker, of Martins Road, Pinelands, St Michael.

He has been charged for the murder of Takori Wilkinson which took place on August 20, 2024.

Straker appeared before Magistrate Allison Burke in the District ‘A’ Traffic Court yesterday, Thursday August 22, 2024.