1,585 seats gone! UK flights down this summer Loop Barbados

Barbados continues to struggle as it relates to airlift out of the United Kingdom to Barbados during the summer.

This sad revelation came from Barbados Hotel and Tourism Association Chairman Renee Coppin in the a meeting with the media at their headquarters in Belleville today, May 4, 2023.

Reduced flights equals less seats and this causes flight prices to spike even more, she explained.

“Fewer seats means higher airfares which is what we continue to experience. Fifteen hundred pounds is now the norm for Economy travel to Barbados from London during the summer.” For members of the BHTA who operate in the 3-Star economy scale, the airfare costs are facing “significant pressure for business.”

Outlining the decline in airlift, Coppin said:

“There have been no increases in UK seat capacity this summer. In fact, we are going to have fewer seats this summer than we had in summer 2022.”

She explained the cuts thoroughly.

“BA [British Airways] has reduced us to 22 flights in June, which is 880 seats lost, and reduced us to 27 flights in September, which is 705 seats lost.”

In respect to Virgin Atlantic, she added, “While Virgin remains daily on paper, five of their seven weekly flights are shared with either Grenada, St Vincent or Antigua this summer. The only flights that terminate in Barbados are Mondays and Fridays.”

On the flip side, some positive news comes in the form of Norse Atlantic Airways, which is set to commence their London Gatwick to Barbados daily from October 29.

Specifically, she highlighted that Norse with its 338-seater Boeing 787 is “a major plus for Barbados” as the low-cost carrier will contribute to the lowering of fares overall. “It will ultimately grow the London to Barbados market and drive down the cost of travel with their unbundled packages.”

Overall, Coppin asserted, “There is clearly a need for continued focus and work and we will monitor our summer performance closely.”