15-Spot jump in F2 debut in Bahrain – Zane Maloney finishes third Loop Barbados

When he went to bed in Bahrain last night, Barbados’ Zane Maloney had no dreams of a podium finish in the Formula 2 Feature Race.

But with the mechanics correct, his machine firing on all cylinders and his skill behind the wheel today, Sunday, March 5, on his Formula 2 debut, Zane blazed his way to a P3 finish.

But it’s not just that he was able to claim the third fastest finish in the race, it’s literally where he came from that makes the difference.

Zane came from P18 to P3 on Sunday. Storming up the grid, he was in eighth position by Lap 22 and then he practically went up a position per lap before taking the third position on the penultimate lap.

“P18 to P3 is an unbelievable result!” he said on his Instagram.

Talk about a fantastic start to his F2 Rookie Season.

In an interview with Formula 2 after he said:

“P3 from P18, to be honest, when I went to bed last night, I would have been happy with one point, so to come away with a podium is amazing. The team gave me an amazing car that I was able go out there and get podium with, so of course, a thank you them.”

And he promised to celebrate big when he’s back in Barbados.

“Thank you to everyone back home for the support. Hopefully I’ll be coming back to you guys soon in Barbados and we can celebrate this and onto the next.”

Zane races with Rodin Carlin this season and is also part of the Red Bull Driver Academy.

The race was won by Theo Pourchaire followed by Ralph Boschung with Zane rounding out the top 3.