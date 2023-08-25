15 schools to be equipped with surveillance cameras this school year Loop Barbados

Jamaica’s Minister of Education Fayval Williams has announced that some 15 schools are scheduled to be outfitted with surveillance cameras during this school year.

She made the disclosure during her address at the Jamaica Teachers’ Association (JTA) 59th Annual Conference at the Royalton Negril Resorts and Spa on Wednesday.

During Monday night’s official opening and investiture ceremony, JTA President Leighton Johnson called for the installation of surveillance cameras at all schools.

Williams told the teachers that an assessment has revealed that it will cost some $1.5billion to equip all schools with surveillance cameras.

“With regard to the issue of surveillance cameras and security we have done an assessment of all the schools and it will cost us JMD $1.5billion to ensure that our schools have a minimum of 16 working cameras at their school. Obviously we have to take that through the process,” Williams said.

She added that the Ministry of Education has also done survey of schools that now boast cameras to determine whether they are operational.

“We have identified those schools with their cameras, how many are working and how many are not working. So we will move to fix those and we will add cameras at 15 schools,” she stated.