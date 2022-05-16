15 Free online, hybrid courses on offer for Bajans 16 years and over | Loop Barbados

The Community Development Department (CDD), in the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Community Empowerment, will host a series of free computer courses, commencing May 23, 2022.

Under the Community Technology Programme, the following three to six-month courses will be conducted either online or blended, twice a week, for persons 16 years and older.

The courses on offer are:

MS Word and PowerPointMS Excel and Publisher QuickBooksSocial Media MarketingArchitectural DraftingComputer GraphicsComputer ProgrammingPC Repairs and NetworkingTablet/Cell Phone RepairsDatabase ManagementOffice AdministrationSecurity and HomeAutomation Webpage DesignCoding and RoboticsVideo Editing and Digital Motion Photography

Locations for physical classes

Where blended teaching takes place, those sessions will be taught at Haggatt Hall, Bonnetts, and Bush Hall Resource Centres in St Michael; St Christopher in Christ Church; St Marks in St Philip, and St Elizabeth in St Joseph.

How to join:

Interested persons are asked to register online at https://comdev.gov.bb/ctp/. Registration will close on, Friday, May 20, 2022. For more information, persons may call 535-1662, 535-1669, or 535-1670.