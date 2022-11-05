15 days to go: Team Costa Rica Loop Barbados

T-15… FIFA World Cup: The 22nd edition.

The last team to book their ticket to Qatar was Central American representatives Costa Rica.

“Los Ticos” finished fourth in the Concacaf final round of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, setting up a date with Oceania delegates New Zealand in the intercontinental playoffs.

A goal by former Arsenal forward Joel Campbell in the 3rd minute, was enough for Costa Rica to earn their third consecutive appearance at the FIFA World Cup.

Related Article Sport By Renaldo Gilkes

Since making their World Cup debut in 1990, Costa Rica have always displayed grit, passion, and flair, which saw them earn a place into the knockout round on their debut and three continental titles.

However, they have never translated those qualities into global success, for, they only made the World Cup knockout phase once, since their 1990 success.

In 2014, “Los Ticos” finished top of a group which included past champions, Italy, England and Uruguay, and went all the way to the quarterfinals, where they were eliminated by the Netherlands 4-3 via a penalty shootout.

With a good blend of youth and experience on their roster, the Costa Ricans will be looking to improve on their group exit performance in the last tournament and advance from what seems to be a very difficult group.

Country: Costa Rica

Capital: San Jose

Population: 5.07 million

Confederation: Confederation of North, Central America and the Caribbean (Concacaf)

Group: E

Professional League: Futbol de Primera/Liga Promerica

World Cup appearances: 6 (2022)

Qualification status: Intercontinental playoff winners versus New Zealand (1-0)

Key players: Keylor Navas (PSG, France), Celso Borges (Liga Deportiva Alajuelense, Costa Rica), Joel Campbell (Club Leo, Mexico), Bryan Ruiz (Liga Deportiva Alajuelense, Costa Rica)

Coach: Luis Fernando Suarez (Colombian)

Group mates: Spain , Germany, Japan

Predictions: Unlikely to progress from the preliminary round.