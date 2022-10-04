14 years of marriage: Tia Mowry announces split from Cory Hardict Loop Barbados

Tia Mowry is calling it quits and walking away from her marriage.

We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children

The 44-year-old shared the news on her Instagram hours ago:

“I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways. These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness.

“We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives.”

Posted three hours ago (as of 6pm EST), the most popular response is “love you!” with four heart emoticons from her twin sister Tamera. Some 10,319 people have liked her comment in two hours.

In Tia’s Instagram story today, October 4, she also shared a horoscope that stated – You’re going to be celebrating something major soon. Your heart and mind will be at peace. You’ll see it all miraculously work out. Be grateful for it all right now. You are highly blessed already.”

And she posted as well – ‘Letting go can be painful. But it won’t hurt as much as holding on to an illusion,’ by Vex King.

Hardict who is 42 years old and Tia have two children together – Cairo Tiahna Hardrict and Cree Hardrict.

According to internet research, the two met on the set of their film, Hollywood Horror, and dated for six years before getting engaged on Christmas Day 2006. They were married in California on April 20, 2008.