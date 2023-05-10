14-y-o in serious state after being stabbed by schoolmate in St Ann Loop Barbados

A 14-year-old male student of Aabuthnott Gallimore High School remains hospitalised in serious condition after being reportedly stabbed by another student on the school’s compound in Alexandria, St Ann, Jamaica on Tuesday.

Police officers of the Jamaica Constabulary are expected to lay charges against the accused male teenager in coming days.

Reports are that shortly after 11am on Tuesday (May 9), there was a water-throwing incident at the school, which led to an altercation between the two teenagers.

A knife was subsequently brought into play, resulting in one of the boys being stabbed.

The wounded boy was rushed to the hospital, where he was admitted for treatment.

Head of the St Ann Police, Senior Superintendent Dwight Powell, told Loop News that the police, through its Community Safety and Security Branch, will be meeting with the school community on the matter.

“We will be working closely with the school to see how best we can treat with these and other issues affecting the school community,” he said.

The senior lawman was quick to point out that the institution is not a “problematic school” relative to violence.