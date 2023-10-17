14 Gold! 31 Medals overall for Barbados Senior Games squad Loop Barbados

Barbados’ senior athletes won 14 events to secure 14 golds and gain bragging rights for themselves and their country on the world stage once again.

“Very satisfying!”

That is how Team Manager for the 2023 World Senior Games Barbados team, Kathy Harper-Hall has described her feelings after the team of 13 athletes attained 31 medals at the Huntsman World Senior Games in St George, Utah, USA.

Speaking to Loop News on Sunday, October 15, 2023, she said, the Barbados athletes did very well against athletes from around the world.

Barbados had eight track and field athletes, three cyclists and two archers.

On Day One, the athletes had attained six medals, then on Day Two, they got 10 medals, on Day Three, they got 11 medals and then wrapped up their entire stint with three more medals.

The most of the medals in the haul were gold. The seniors got 14 gold medals, eight silver medals and nine bronze medals.

The Bajans participated in the Men’s and Women’s 1500m, 800m, 400m, 100m and 1500 race walk. The Bajan women competed in the 5K run, 3000m and 200m. The women alone participated in the field events – long jump and the standing long jump.

Barbados’ male cyclists were entered in the Experienced level Hill Climb and the Men’s Criterium.

In Archery, Barbados’ two female entrants both secured gold medals in their respective events – Target Freestyle Limited Recurve and Large Freestyle Compound.