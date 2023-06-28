132 students sit Common Entrance at Christ Church Foundation Loop Barbados

The parents and guardians gathered outside the gates of the Christ Church Foundation School were visibly more apprehensive than the kids, for the long-awaited Barbados Secondary Schools Entrance Examination also known as the Common Entrance or 11-Plus exam.

As the children walked towards the security hut, the parents doubled and even tripled-checked that their charges had all the necessary materials.

When the final bell rang and the last student to arrive bolted through the gates, a group of concerned parents could be overheard asking “Wait, he got the little paper?”

Trisha Thomas, whose son from the Milton Lynch Primary School was sitting the exam, told local media she was filled with anxiety this morning.

“I think I am more nervous than him. He was all excited and everything. Even his younger sister was all excited and stuff. I think he is going to do well. I told him just put everything in God’s hands and pray, and put his best foot forward. Whatever he does is good enough for me,” Thomas said.

Fellow Milton Lynch Primary parent, Alicia Thompson shared that her son calmed her this morning rather than vice versa. He was confident in achieving his goal for either Combermere or Queen’s College.

“I was way more nervous than him. He was like mummy, ‘I got this, just relax!’. I just told him it’s no pressure, your best is enough for me.”

Deputy Principal of the Christ Church Foundation School, Dr Albert Bartlett, disclosed 132 students from three schools were sitting the Common Entrance at the Church Hill, Christ Church-located institution.

From the Milton Lynch Primary, there are 44 candidates; 56 students from Christ Church Girls School and 33 sitters from St Christopher Primary School.

The Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training has reported 3,295 students are scheduled to take this year’s examination.