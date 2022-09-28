132 more rooms in 2024! Hotel Indigo to fill Hotel Caribbee space Loop Barbados

Barbados is currently set to be the new home of a Hotel Indigo.

The 132-room hotel is set to be completed and opened in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Called Indigo Barbados, the hotel is under the portfolio of the Polcom Group, which is an approved provider of premium modular building systems and interiors for many projects across different asset classes (hospitality, residential, student housing and other). In essence, Polcom Group will be responsible for manufacturing the rooms as off-site modular units.

Hotel Indigo is a chain of small, individually owned boutique hotels, which is part of InterContenental Hotels Group (IHG). As of December 2021, there were 130 Hotel Indigo properties worldwide,

Breaking ground at the Christ Church beachfront location, Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley said, “Today’s [September 27] groundbreaking for the 132-room Hotel Indigo is a major show of confidence in Barbados, its economy, and its people.

Hotel Indigo will stand on the site of the old Caribbee Hotel and will employ 250 Bajans during construction and hundreds more once opened.”

The multi-million project will also feature three restaurants.

According to the artist’s impressions and rendering for the Hotel Indigo the Richard Haynes boardwalk is to remain intact and accessible to locals as well as guests, and there is still to be a window to the sea along that stretch of Highway.

Also under IHG Hotels & Resorts are Regent, EVEN Hotels, Candlewood Suites, Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express amongst other brand names.