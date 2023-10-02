130 to 140 lightning strikes every 15 minutes off Barbados Loop Barbados

There is significant thunderstorm activity approaching from the southwest, west of the island, and Barbadians as well as visitors are being warned to stay indoors.

“Our lightning detector detected just off the west coast 140 lightning strikes every 15 minutes, over the island around 11 to 12 lightning strikes and that is on the increase.”

do not walk outdoors at this point in time

Therefore, the recommendation from the Director of the Meteorological Services (BMS) at this time is to stay indoors.

“Seek shelter indoors. Do not, I highly recommend, do not walk outdoors at this point in time due to the fact that there is frequent lightning activity. There has been a lot of cloud, lightning to ground discharges and this makes walking outdoors a bit of a hazard, a serious hazard at this point in time.”

He reiterated, there are 130 to 140 lightning strikes coming up on the west coast and southwest of the island, and this is, according to him, “one of the most densely populated sections of the island”.

“At this point in time, we highly recommend that everyone stays indoors and let the activity pass.”

The activity is expected to continue for the next hour or two hours, but Best promised that the Met Office will issue updates.

Barbados is under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning and Flash Flood Warning.