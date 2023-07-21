13-year-old boy among Kingstown shooting victims in St Vincent Loop Barbados

The five male victims who were gunned down in the capital of Kingstown in St Vincent and the Grenadines on Wednesday night in what police have termed a ‘mass shooting’ have been identified.

Commissioner of Police for the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) Colin John released their names during a media briefing.

The deceased are Lamont Hector of Pauls Avenue, Dondre Hillocks of Long Wall/Belmont, Jamal Bobb of Ottley Hall, Ricky Taylor of Long Wall and Kashie Primus of Long Wall, who is a 13-year-old student.

The Top Cop says the matter continues to be under investigation. Based on the crime scene, an assault weapon appeared to have been used.

He told the media that the police force has received intel about possible reprisals which is being taken seriously. The RSVGPF is working to bring the criminals of this incident to justice.

The police commissioner says so far St Vincent and the Grenadines recorded 32 deaths which have been classified as murders and there were three additional shootings which were police related, so in short, there have been 35 killings in SVG.

He assures the public that St Vincent and the Grenadines remain safe, notwithstanding what has occurred.

Responding to reports that members of the public picked up bullet shells from the scene, the Police Commissioner says with the calibre of the weapon used, it is possible that shells may have been spread in different areas.

The Police commissioner says based on intel, these shootings, the majority of them, are a result of something that would have happened since 2014 where a drug transaction went wrong and then persons who were friends became foes and then it continued up to today.

Meanwhile, Acting Prime Minister Montgomery Daniel says last night, SVG’s communities were terrorised by unprecedented gun violence which left five dead including a 13-year-old boy. One individual remains hospitalised.

He told the media conference that among the persons killed are individuals who had survived previous attempts on their lives.

“We are still gathering all of the facts. The police are still in the early phases of their investigations. In the coming days, we will uncover the reasons and persons behind these barbaric acts and will find and follow the facts wherever they lead.

We seek the support of the entire public to assist with any information available that will assist us with our investigations.”

The acting prime minister says an emergency meeting of the police force was convened with discussions surrounding far-reaching responses designed to reduce the space in which criminal elements can operate.

Acting PM Daniel says while he cannot reveal operational tactical details, Vincentians can rest assured that law enforcement will be robust, engaged and proactive in their handling of this outbreak.

He notes police and all border control personnel have been put on high alert.

“We will not allow criminal elements to make us prisoners to fear,” says Daniel.

The acting prime minister says now is not the time to panic but for careful investigation and a resolute response.