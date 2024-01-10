13 things DJ Khaled did in Barbados, aka ‘Rihados’ Loop Barbados

It is evident that DJ Khaled had a blast on his first-ever visit to Barbados, or “Rihados” as he calls the island.

The award-winning producer arrived in Barbados on Friday, December 29, 2023, and immediately sent shockwaves throughout social media while he toured the island, indulging in local cuisine and supporting local businesses. He also received numerous gifts from local entrepreneurs and businesses as they sought to give him a very Bajan and unforgettable experience.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley also visited him and his family at the West coast villa where they resided during the holiday. Barbados’ leader was accompanied by the CEO of the National Cultural Foundation (NCF) Carol Roberts-Reifer and other officials.

Here’s a list of a few activities DJ Khaled partook in while on holiday in Barbados:

1. Visited Rihanna Drive in Westbury, St. Michael.

2. Played golf with actor Mark Wahlberg at the Green Monkey Golf Course at Sandy Lane.

3.Bought and ate coconut from roadside vendors.

4.Tried and promoted Barbados’ famous Banks Beer.

5. Ate wing dings and a roti from Chefette Restaurants.

6.Toured Bridgetown, while mingling with locals.

7.Lunch at the Jamaican Backyaard Restaurant in Hastings, Christ Church.

8. Dinner at The Cliff Restaurant in Derricks, St James.

9. Went to the beach and participated in watersports.

10. Went on a sunset catamaran cruise.

11. Lunched at the Lonestar Restaurant in St James.

12.Tour of Harrison’s Cave Barbados in Welchman Hall, St Thomas by Chukka.

13. Ate mango in the sea with salt water.

But no matter whatever he did, DJ Khaled was sure to drop his now famous line, “I just wanna breathe the air Rihanna breathes!”