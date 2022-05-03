13 set to represent Barbados at upcoming ‘Senior Olympics’ | Loop Barbados

Thirteen Barbadians between the ages of 60 and 87 years old, along with the team coach and manager will be jetting off to the US to represent the country in Fort Lauderdale in sprints, marathons and field events at the ‘Senior Olympics’.

The 2022 National Senior Games, more commonly known as the ‘Senior Olympics’ will run from May 10 to May 23, 2022, in Florida.

Speaking to Loop Sport, head coach and manager of BAMSAC (Barbados Masters and Seniors Athletic Club), Dennis Thornhill said:

“We have been preparing for this meet from September of last year and we’ve been, started out actually with beach work and after a few months we went into our on the track training… but I would say, over the years, from 2010, our performances have been very outstanding and we are also looking forward to another outstanding performance in Fort Lauderdale… We are well prepared.”

Talking about the scope of the team in terms of any growth between the 2019 team that went to Albuquerque and now, he was delighted to share that Barbados now has a senior athlete competing in the 5K run.

This Fort Lauderdale meet was rescheduled from 2021 to this year. The last time the games were held was in 2019 and they are usually held every two years. Barbados has been sending a team since 2010.