13 Roads Bajans hate because of potholes | Loop Barbados

Some potholes are becoming more than transitory inconveniences. So much so, Barbadian drivers take pains to plan routes and avoid certain roads wherever possible.

Here are some roads that drivers want the Ministry of Transport and Works to fix and fix properly.

However, the appeal of drivers who have gotten flat tires, broken rims, and needed ball joints, tie rod ends and rack ends is for full resurfacing and evening possibly double paving of roads, and no more of the patchwork, piece-piece bandaid temporary relief.

Highway 7 – South coast, Christ ChurchCarmichael Road, Christ Church/St GeorgeSalters through the Valley, St GeorgeJezreel, near Holy Trinity Church and King George V Park, St PhilipErmy Bourne Highway – Southend near to Joe’s River, St JosephHothersal Turning, St MichaelLower Greys to St Patrick’s roundabout, Christ ChurchWestbury to Deacons, St MichaelHighway 1, Batts Rock to Speightstown roundaboutParish Land Road, Christ ChurchChurch Village, St PhilipMassiah Street, St JohnHighway 3 – by St Elizabeth Primary and through Gelnburnie, St Joseph

Have you any more to add?