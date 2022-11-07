13 days to go: Team Japan Loop Barbados

Thirteen more days remain until kick-off.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is just around the corner and there is a buzz around the globe.

Millions will make the journey to Qatar, while plenty more will be glued to their television and other media devices to witness the world’s best players and most exciting football nations.

One such country is Japan, who will be making their seventh consecutive FIFA World Cup appearance.

Since making their debut in 1998, the “Samurai Blue” have qualified for each World Cup to follow, qualifying for the knockout stage in 2002, 2010 and 2018.

Japan’s unpredictability makes them difficult to prepare for and even harder to play against, for, their technical prowess and consistent high levels of intensity make them a very formidable opponent.

Country: Japan

Capital: Tokyo

Population: 125.7 million

Confederation: Asian Football Confederation

Group: E

Professional League: The Meiji Yasuda J1 League

World Cup appearances:7 (2022)

Qualification status: Runners-up Group B

Key players: Maya Yoshida (Schalke 04, Germany), Takehiro Tomiyasu (Arsenal, England), Takumi Minamino (Monaco, France), Takefusa Kubo (Real Sociedad, Spain)

Coach: Hajime Moriyasu (Japanese)

Group mates: Spain, Costa Rica, Germany

Predictions: The Japanese are usually unpredictable and inconsistent on the world stage, therefore, that makes them a team to fear, and if they’re able to upset group favorites Spain or Germany, they may advance to the Round of 16.