12 Wins for nurses! Health Minister says many issues are ‘legitimate’ | Loop Barbados

Nurses’ demands are being met as Health Minister says the issues were in most cases “legitimate issues”.

Friday’s meeting between the Minister of Health and the Barbados Nurses Association (BNA) continued yesterday, but this time it yielded some positive results to the benefit of all nurses not merely those who had embarked on strike action over the past few weeks to get their pleas heard.

“I think that today’s meeting was a very, very productive one,” declared the Most Honourable Lt Col Jeffrey Bostic before he listed the pleasing outcomes, and he assured that this was more than a talk shop.

“These things we are going to put in place and there are some protocols to ensure that we monitor and execute in this regard so that this does not lie hanging around, because we intend to solve these issues one by one.”

Appointments

Going through the documented issues, the minister reported “having done about 335 appointments within the nursing service across the island of public health nurses, there were very few matters that were outstanding and that those names of persons have been submitted and we’re in the process of dealing with the very few. I think there were five or six, and one or two others which the [Barbados Nurses] Association will submit for consideration. And so I think we have been able to put that matter at rest.”

Transportation

Noting the “legitimate concerns” of nurses working especially in the rural areas, and even at the Geriatric Hospital in St Michael because of peculiar circumstances there and some issues that we’ve had over the last couple years, that the position was put forward that we needed to provide some form of transportation during nonsociable hours for nurses at these facilities – St Lucy District Hospital, the St Philip District Hospital, Gordan Cummins District Hospital and the Geriatric Hospital. And so we agreed in principle, we are now trying to work out the details and as soon as we’ve been able to put that together, we intend that in the very early year, part of the year, once we get the proposal from the team at the BNA, the team of the Ministry of Health and Wellness that we will b able to provide the assistance as requested.”

Uniform Allowance

The Minister responsible for the public service has directed the Health Ministry to get some proposals on the allowances in the entire government service from the Director of the Public Service and that these proposals should be submitted by the end of the current year so that we can then deal with the matter of uniform allowances and this is recognising that these allowances would not have been adjusted or revised since 2009.

“But it was agreed that during the remainder of this year and going into the next financial year, that nurses will be issued with scrubs instead of the traditional uniforms and at least one ceremonial uniform will be issued and a limited option would be made available for the traditional uniforms for public health nurses.”

General Allowances

The whole question of general allowances came up and we agreed that there had to be a comprehensive review of all the allowances within the system, not only for nurses but throughout the entire public system, and this will be undertaken in the next fiscal year.

Laundry Services

These services will be reviewed with quarterly reviews to be conducted by the Health and Wellness Ministry with respect to the polyclinics as well. “We are looking at this in a more holistic manner,” stressed the Minister.

Communication

“This is a very vexing issue!” admitted Minister Bostic, who shared that committees are being formed to tackle this problem. Minister Bostic said this must be addressed and messages must filter down to all nurses.

Environmental issues

Having done some work in this area, the Minister admitted, “it is still not enough”. He mentioned the refurbishing of the outpatients’ clinics in St Joseph and St Andrew and some work done in the Maurice Byer polyclinic, Randal Phillips and Winston Scott polyclinics as well as the work completed at the Accident and Emergency Department and at the Geriatric Hospital. And he pledged “that work continues… and we will continue to do what we have to do.”

Responding to the highlighted issues at the St Philip District Hospital and polyclinic “those matters are being addressed and work is in progress…and we give the assurance that these projects will be completed by the end of the current financial year.”

Regular industrial cleaning request gets approved. The minister confessed it has actually commenced as well, “but that is going to be intensified and we’re going to come up with a cleaning and maintenance protocol for each healthcare institution in addition to quarterly visits and reporting by members of the Environmental Health team so that we will continue to monitor this situation and to make sure that these facilities are fit for purpose and fit for work.”

Inefficiencies

By December 2021, the ministry should have set up a new Efficiency Commission and this Committee will have responsibility for the procurement of supplies, systems and equipment across the healthcare sector and this is to determine who would be best suited to carry out the functions of a 21st Century healthcare system.

Salary and wage delays

“We’re also going to be establishing a committee to deal with the late and sporadic payments in the public service and this is so because the nurses have been complaining, and not only nurses, throughout the healthcare system we have been having issues over the last several years and these issues continue even though things are not as bad as they were bc then, but we still need to do better, and this is a problem that has to be addressed not only for healthcare, not only for nurses, but throughout the public service.”

The Committee will include a Ministry of Health and Wellness (MOHW) permanent secretary, the Director-General of the Public Service, the Secretary of the Barbados Nurses Association (BNA), and some other persons to represent some other entities as well. “This is a very important addition to what we are doing and I think this will go a long way to solving a lot of the problems that nurses have been experiencing.”

Flexi-time

An analysis is being done to resolve the issue of flexi-time. “But the government had already put in place arrangements for the reintroduction of flexi-time within the public healthcare system and even overtime, especially as a result of the advent of the Delta variant and this, has started at some of the healthcare institutions, but we have agreed that we will now make it equitable across the board.”

Medical Insurance for nurses

Best for the BNA to consult with other entities likes departments such as the Sanitation Services Authority and then present a proposal. “But in the interim, we believe that the existing services at the QEH for the staff clinic as well as the 24-hour polyclinic service at the Winston Scott polyclinic, that we can look at those two entities and try to bring both to 24-hour services for the provision of healthcare services to the nursing fraternity and also to the other members of the institutions that we are responsible for.”

Training

Bostic said this government has listened to the complaints and put some in place for specialists in collaboration with UWI, and Chamberlain University which is an ally to Ross University. “We have done everything in collaboration with Ross University to start the first intake of nurses” to the Nurses Practitioners course. He said 10 nurses were selected and it was to commence in September but there were delays. “It is intended that we will send an additional 10 in the new financial year.”

Having established a working group with BNA, MOHW and QEH, he said that he believes the first part of this can be completed “in short order”.