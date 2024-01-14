12 Things about Roger Nyhus – US Ambassador to Barbados, Caribbean Loop Barbados

The new US Ambassador to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean Roger Nyhus is in Barbados and ready to work.

But what do you know about Nyhus?

The son of a commercial fisherman and municipal court clerk, Ambassador Nyhus ran the town’s summer fishing derby to help pay for college

Here are 12 facts about Roger Nyhus:

1. Nyhus earned his Bachelor’s degree from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication at Washington State University. With this degree, he was the longest-serving communications director for Washington Governor Gary Locke, a senior advocacy officer for the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and communications director for Seattle Mayor Paul Schell.

2. He served as founder and CEO of Nyhus Communications, a nearly 30-year-old, Seattle-based strategic communications, advocacy and marketing consultancy. In this role, Ambassador Nyhus served as an adviser to business and government leaders around the world, including CEOs of Fortune 500 companies.

3. Nyhus Communications earned the Seattle Mayor’s Small Business Award in 2009. Nyhus Communications is one of Seattle’s leading communications and public affairs firms, and the eighth largest Native American-owned company in Washington state. For over three decades, he has represented numerous clients in advancing global commercial engagement and people-to-people exchange and has participated in numerous international trade missions.

4. Ambassador Nyhus built his career promoting American companies in sectors relevant to the Eastern Caribbean, including sustainability and energy, aviation, travel and tourism, telecommunications, global health and health care, financial services, global philanthropy, seafood and the arts.

5. Ambassador Nyhus is a strong and effective advocate for international trade and economic development in rural and urban settings. He has represented numerous clients in advancing global commercial engagement and people-to-people exchange.

6. Ambassador Nyhus is a proud member of the Chinook Indian Nation, one of the original diplomatic tribes. His great uncle served as tribal chair in the 1970s. Ambassador Nyhus’ ancestors greeted explorers Lewis and Clark at the mouth of the mighty Columbia River.

7. Ambassador Nyhus has been recognised for his business, civic and philanthropic work. In 2023, Ambassador Nyhus was inducted into the Hall of Achievement at Washington State University’s Edward R. Murrow College of Communication, his alma mater, and received the Public Relations Society of America’s Jay Rockey Lifetime Achievement Award for advancing the field of public relations.

8. In 2006, the Puget Sound Business Journal recognized Ambassador Nyhus as one of 40 outstanding members of the business community under the age of 40.

9. In 2010, Ambassador Nyhus was named Business Leader of the Year by the Greater Seattle Business Association, North America’s largest LGBTQ+ chamber of commerce.

10. How did he pay for his college education? Ambassador Nyhus grew up in Westport, Washington, a small fishing village on the Pacific Ocean. The son of a commercial fisherman and municipal court clerk, Ambassador Nyhus ran the town’s summer fishing derby to help pay for college. He understands life on the ocean and economies that rely on natural resources and tourism. His personal passions include championing wildlife conservation and the arts.

11. Nyhus is actively engaged in the community and a champion of civil rights, wildlife conservation and the arts.

12. He has led the Seattle Chamber’s Community Development Roundtable and he served as a board member of the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Seattle Association.