12 Lawyers to be appointed Senior Counsels Loop Barbados

Three standing and one former Member of Parliament will soon have the rank of Senior Counsel.

President of Barbados, Her Excellency The Most Honourable Dame Sandra Mason, acting on the advice of Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley, proposes to grant the honour of Senior Counsel to several attorneys-at-law.

This will be the first cohort since Barbados became a Republic on November 30, 2021.

Those slated to become Senior Counsels are: His Hon. Arthur Holder, M.P.; The Hon. Wilfred Abrahams, M.P.; The Hon. Rudolph Greenidge, OR; Tammy Bryan; Gillian Henderson Clarke; Kathy-Ann Hamblin, Edmund Hinkson, M.P.

Others to be conferred with this honour are: Anika Jackson, Stephen Lashley, Angela Mitchell-Gittens, Alliston Seale and Liesel Weekes.