12 days to go: Team Belgium Loop Barbados

T-12

As the days get closer, anxiety heightens.

Spectators wait impatiently with excitement to witness the world’s greatest players grace the football pitches of Qatar.

One of the countries who host several of the world’s best footballers is Belgium.

This group of players are known as Belgian’s “golden generation”, due to their dominant, individual performances across the top leagues in Europe, the UEFA Nations League and the 2014 and 2018 World Cup.

Despite not winning a major, international trophy, the “Red Devils” were ranked number one by FIFA from 2018, until 2021.

Currently ranked second in the FIFA World rankings, the Belgians will want to go beyond their third-place finish at the 2018 World Cup, as this maybe the final curtain call for members of the “golden generation”.

Country: Belgium

Capital: Brussels

Population: 11.5 million

Confederation: UEFA (Europe)

Group: F

Professional League: Jupiler Pro League

World Cup appearances:14 (2022)

Qualification status: Winners of UEFA Group E

Key players Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid, Spain), Eden Hazard (Real Madrid, Spain), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City, England), Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid, Spain), Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan, Italy)

Coach: Roberto Martinez (Spanish)

Group mates: Croatia, Canada, Morocco

Predictions: Will finish as either group winners or runners-up to Croatia. Belgium is a contender for the 2022 title; the last chance for the “Golden Generation”.