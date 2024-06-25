11-Plus results announced: No significant change in results

The Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training (METVT) has announced the results for the 2024 Barbados Secondary School Entrance Examination (BSSEE) also known as the 11-Plus or Common Entrance.

Aryanna Bascombe from the Providence School is the top female student, with a score of 99 in Mathematics and 96 in English, bringing her to an overall score of 246.81 with an A in composition.

The top male student also scored 99 in Mathematics and 96 in English, with an overall score of 246.81 and an A in composition. He is Finn Graham from the St Winifred’s School.

Minister of Education, Technological and Vocational Training, Kay McConney announced the 11-Plus results this morning during a press conference at the METVT’s Elsie Payne Complex.

The Minister revealed that 96.1 percent of students who sat the exam this year, were allocated to public secondary schools, as compared to 95.4 percent in 2023.

Mathematics scores ranged from 0 – 100. Nine students scored 100 marks in 2024, compared to 35 students in 2023 and two students in 2022. This year five students scored 0 compared to four last year. The national mean for mathematics was 54.62 as compared to 59.2 last year.

“These statistics indicate that there was no significant difference in the performance of students between 2023 to 2024. Our Ministry will continue to do analysis on what were the specific areas where the students had the greatest challenges so that we can target how we seek to intervene and improve the quality of instruction and the way in which we address their particular needs in those isolated areas,” Minister McConey stated.

“So it is not just having the overall scores but it is also understanding the specific areas within each exam that created the greatest challenges so that we can do the necessary work.”

In English, scores ranged from 0 – 98. This year no student scored 100 marks in English, as compared to one student last year. One student also scored 0 in English this year, as compared to two students in 2023. The national mean in English in 2024 was 65.2, as compared to 69.5 in 2023.

McConey added:

“The statistics they indicate that there was not a major significant difference in the performance of students between 2023 and 2024.”