11-Plus Exam: Smooth sailing in the East for 276 students | Loop Barbados

Two examination centres in the East of the island are reporting that the Barbados Secondary Schools’ Entrance Examination (BSSEE) process went off without any glitches or hiccups.

Students accompanied by parents and guardians were at their assigned examination centres in the parishes of St Philip and St John from as early as 7:30 am. It appeared as though the hundreds of students were eager to sit this year’s BSSEE also known as the Common Entrance or 11-Plus Exam. It was conducted from 9am until 1pm with a 30-minute break between the English and Mathematics papers.

Over two hundred students from the Bayleys, Hilda Skeene, St Catherine’s, Reynold Weekes and St Martin’s Mangrove Primary schools sat the examination at the Princess Margaret Secondary School in Six Roads, St Philip.

“We have 213 students who will be doing the exam today,” Princess Margaret Secondary School Principal Dr Wendy Lewis reported this to Loop News, and she also shared that in addition to those from the schools listed, “there were some extra students from the Ministry of Education.”

Speaking about how the day unfolded, she explained that despite unexpected rain earlier in the morning, everything progressed smoothly.

“So far everything seems to be going as planned, it’s just that we had some rain and that part would have be unexpected, but the children have gone to the bathrooms to make sure they’re settled by the time the exam starts, so that they wouldn’t have to go again.”

And this was a marked improvement over last year’s almost fiasco when some parents found out last-minute that some students had tested positive for COVID-19 from Reynold Weekes Primary and so they had to set the exam at a later date.

Over at The Lodge School in neighbouring St John, students from four primary schools sat the examination including the pupils from St John, St Philip’s, St Mark’s and St Margaret’s Primary schools.

Acting Lodge School Principal Robin Douglas described the examination process as “exceptionally smooth” with no irregularities of any type.

After the exam, he stated, “63 students sat the 11-Plus [here] today… There were no problems at any point! Parents seemed quite satisfied.

“There was a very peaceful start to the exam, with the children there were no irregularities of any type, we had no sick kids or nothing of that nature.

“They did their exams, explored the campus in the break and had their food and went back and finished on time so it was a very good day,” he added.