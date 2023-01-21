11-Plus exam gets new June date Loop Barbados

The Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training (METVT) has advised that the Barbados Secondary Schools’ Entrance Examination (BSSEE) 2023, will no longer be held on Tuesday, May 2.

The exam will now be administered on Tuesday, June 27, at the 21 secondary schools across the island.

According to the Examinations Section of the METVT, the change comes as a result of concerns expressed recently by parents/guardians, teachers and principals regarding the previous date, as well as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic over the past two years, which included interruptions in the teaching and learning environment.

Parents/guardians of children taking the BSSEE are, however, advised that all deadlines for the submission of information to the Examinations Section remain the same.