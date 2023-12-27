11 Passengers injured on flight from Barbados to Manchester Loop Barbados

Nearly a dozen passengers have been hospitalised after ‘freak’ mid-air turbulence that forced a plane travelling from Barbados to Manchester to divert less than three hours after taking off.

The 225 passengers and 13 crew members aboard the chartered plane serving passengers on a P&O cruise were expecting to make it home for Christmas, after they took off from Barbados just before midnight on December 23.

But two-and-a-half hours after Maleth Aero Flight 1975 had taken off from Barbados, the Airbus A300-200 experienced severe ‘clear-air turbulences’ while cruising at 38,000 ft.

UK media reports that the plane diverted to Bermuda, and the passengers were forced to spend Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day away from their families.

The 11 passengers were taken to hospital. Their wellbeing is not currently known.

None of the 13 crew members were injured during the flight.

A replacement plane is set to take off 4pm on Boxing Day, arriving back in the UK in the early hours of Wednesday, December 27.

Bermuda’s acting minister of National Security, Owen Darrell, said: ‘We are aware of the situation and are diligently working to ensure the well-being of all involved. We are extremely grateful for the quick response of all our emergency services personnel who ensured the safety of the passengers and crew.’

A spokesperson for P&O Cruises said: ‘A flight from Barbados to Manchester was diverted to Bermuda earlier yesterday morning following freak (unexpected) turbulence.

‘Having explored all flying options and due to airport operating times, guests are in hotels today [25 December].

‘The flight home is due to depart tomorrow morning, 26 December, following required legislative aircraft checks.

‘We are very sorry for this disruption to their journey following their holiday and we are working with the airline and hotels to take care of them and ensure they get home as soon as possible tomorrow.’