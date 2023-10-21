100 Lightning strikes in 15 minutes – Hurricane Tammy brings rains Loop Barbados

Barbados radar data and light detector recording and reporting 100 lightning strikes every 15 minutes.

Director of the Barbados Meteorological Services Sabu Best reminds citizens and visitors the island remains under a severe thunderstorm warning from last night.

He said the lightning is approaching the island from the southwest.

”This [thunderstorm activity] is about to come onshore from the southwest, which is St Michael, Christ Church and roll across the central parts of the island.”

Best urged the public to take necessary precautions during this severe thunderstorm activity.

And he added that the model data indicates, “this activity should persist for most of the morning with some improvements this afternoon.”

The thunderstorm activity is as a direct result of the feeder bands associated with Hurricane Tammy.