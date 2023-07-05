100 children receive bags from Canada-based UWSBM Church Loop Barbados

Canada-based United We Stand Breakthrough Ministries church has donated 100 bags filled with stationery to Barbados this week.

The church is headed by Norman Howell and his wife Dr Bonita Howell, both of whom have Caribbean roots. They have done similar missions in Panama and Antigua previously. This outreach has been ongoing for four years now. The church completed its foreign missionary work in Panama twice and in Antigua once.

“Now they are in Barbados and they brought over eight large boxes, and they were large, and we thank God for showing them favour at the airport in Canada and the airport here in Barbados…There are 100 boys and girls set to receive these gifts. We thank the Howells so much for choosing Barbados this time. This is a very important part of ministry.”

Dunamis Outreach Ministries Pastor Carlos Brathwaite thanked the Howells for reaching out and connecting with Dunamis Outreach Ministries to be the conduit for the donations to be presented to a wide cross-section of local children. The Howells said that Dunamis came highly recommended and the partnership to make the presentations happen was a breeze.

Director of Worship and Social Media Manager at Dunamis Outreach Ministries Danyele Brathwaite helped coordinate the donations. She and her team of volunteers assisted the Howells in putting together the packages. The bags were not empty but loaded with stationery and school supplies.

On Sunday, children from ages three through 18, from nursery school to university, were gifted one package each.

Pastor Brathwaite encouraged congregants in weeks previous to bring young children to church, especially children whose parents and guardians could truly benefit from this token as it would reduce their ever-escalating back-to-school bill. Recognising that the donations would be greatly appreciated by members in the community, the church also reached out to deserving families where parents or guardians may be facing financial challenges and made separate donations as well.

One school – St Bernard’s Primary, in Lammings St Joseph, was also afforded the opportunity to select students who are in need of this type of support to ensure they are well-equipt to advance their education next term.

Danyele shared that the recipients on-site on Sunday, were from or invited by Dunamis Outreach Ministries, New Life in Christ, and Shiloh Deliverance Tabernacle.

A special group of children who reside with their mothers at one women’s shelter on island was not left out as well. They too were gifted with the bags of their choice on a separate occasion this week.

United We Stand Breakthrough Ministries was started by the Howells in August 2016 in Brampton, Ontario, Canada, with a mission “to be the church that displays the love of Jesus Christ at all times to everyone.” The church randomly hosts free community outreach events as well throughout the year giving away baby and toddler toys, walkers, play mats and such, as well as food items and toiletries to those in need.