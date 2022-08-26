10 things to know about Joshua Da Silva Loop Barbados

·7 min read
10 things to know about Joshua Da Silva Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Loop News

August 25, 2022 06:32 PM ET

Joshua Da Silva. Photo: CPL

Joshua Da Silva has been making a name for himself in Caribbean and international cricket since his days as a youth player.

He is set to be a vital part of the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots as they seek to defend their Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) title.

Here are 10 things to know about Da Silva:

Da Silva was born on 19 June 1998 and hails from Trinidad and Tobago’s capital city Port of Spain.

Da Silva’s family is of Portuguese descent with his ancestors tracing their roots to the island of Madeira.

He is the first white player to represent West Indies since Brendan Nash.

Da Silva’s idols in cricket include fellow Trinidadian Brian Lara.

As a young player, Da Silva excelled for Trinidad and Tobago across the age-group level on the regional stage. His hard work paid off, as he was named on the West Indies Emerging Players team in 2019.

Da Silva made his Test debut on the West Indies senior men’s squad in December 2020 against New Zealand.

He made his ODI debut for the West Indies, against Bangladesh, in January 2021.

Joshua Da SIlva sweeps during his maiden Test hundred against England on Saturday. (Photo credit – CWI Media)

He scored his first Test century in March 2022 while representing the West Indies in Grenada against England.

The 24-year-old played his first season of the CPL in 2020 as part of the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots as a wicket-keeper batsman. Da Silva has played seven matches for the Patriots during this season scoring 136 runs.

In his three seasons with the Patriots, Da Silva has scored over 300 runs.

