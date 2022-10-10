10 More flights in Easter 2023 via British Airways from Gatwick Loop Barbados

Ten extra flights are being added by British Airways next year in March.

Having lifted all COVID-19 restrictions in September, Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc (BTMI) is delighted to welcome the additional capacity from British Airways to Barbados.

this new capacity is particularly welcomed during this key period for the UK travel trade

The press release explained that for next Easter, from March 26 through April 16, 2023, British Airways will operate extra services between London Gatwick and Barbados. The additional 10 flights will operate Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday to and from London Gatwick (IATA: LGW) and Bridgetown (BGI).

Chairman of the BTMI, Shelly Williams said:

“British Airways is a long-standing partner, that continues to demonstrate commitment to Barbados. Our mutually beneficial relationship has grown from strength to strength, even in the face of challenges such as the pandemic, fluctuating pound and rising fuel costs.

“Increasing services between London Gatwick and Barbados at a time that other carriers are opting to redirect their services to shorter haul destinations, speaks volumes for destination Barbados and our relationship management. Easter has always been special to us, so this new capacity is particularly welcomed during this key period for the UK travel trade and our tourism partners in Barbados.”

These three additional flights will have the capacity to bring an extra 3,336 UK visitors to Barbados over the Easter period and will increase capacity with British Airways from Gatwick to eight flights a week. From October 2022, British Airways operates five times a week from LGW to Bridgetown.