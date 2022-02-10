10 Jobs with the Ansa McAL Group of Companies | Loop Barbados

The ANSA McAL Group of Companies is currently recruiting staff for positions in Trinidad, Barbados and Guyana on www.caribbeanjobs.com.

Qualified persons in the region can apply for these positions and advance their careers within this organisation.

There are roles in HR, Accounting, Finance, IT, Sales and more.

Persons should analyse the job descriptions carefully and apply for the roles that would best suit their skills and qualifications.

Here are 10 Jobs with the Ansa McAL Group of Companies:

Group Talent Manager, ANSA McAL Limited

ANSA McAL Group of Companies

https://www.caribbeanjobs.com/Group-Talent-Manager-ANSA-McAL-Job-135479.aspx

Management Accountant, Barbados – Construction Sector

ANSA McAL Group of Companies

https://www.caribbeanjobs.com/Management-Accountant-Barbados-Construction-Sector-Job-135477.aspx

Area Sales Manager, Projects (Guyana), Construction Sector

ANSA McAL Group of Companies

https://www.caribbeanjobs.com/Area-Sales-Manager-Projects-Guyana-Job-135475.aspx

Investment Advisor, ANSA Merchant Bank Ltd.

ANSA McAL Group of Companies

https://www.caribbeanjobs.com/Investment-Advisor-ANSA-Merchant-Bank-Job-135474.aspx

Production & Operations Superintendent, Carib Glassworks Ltd.

ANSA McAL Group of Companies

https://www.caribbeanjobs.com/Production-Operations-Superintendent-Carib-Glassworks-Job-135472.aspx

Sector IT – Business Analyst, Manufacturing

ANSA McAL Group of Companies

https://www.caribbeanjobs.com/Sector-IT-Business-Analyst-Manufacturing-Job-135471.aspx

Health, Safety, Security & Environmental (HSSE) Manager, Barbados

ANSA McAL Group of Companies

https://www.caribbeanjobs.com/Health-Safety-Security-Environmental-HSSE-Job-135469.aspx

Real Estate Development Manager – ANSA McAL Ltd.

ANSA McAL Group of Companies

https://www.caribbeanjobs.com/Real-Estate-Development-Manager-ANSA-Job-134083.aspx

Sales & Marketing Manager, Alstons Shipping Limited

ANSA McAL Group of Companies

https://www.caribbeanjobs.com/Sales-Marketing-Manager-Alstons-Shipping-Job-134921.aspx

Marketing Team Lead, Alstons Shipping Limited

ANSA McAL Group of Companies

https://www.caribbeanjobs.com/Marketing-Team-Lead-Alstons-Shipping-Job-134920.aspx

Garth Francis

Tips from Caribbeanjobs.com contributor, Garth Francis MBA

Many persons have a specific organisation that they would like to work for.

They do not simply have a “Dream Job” but they also have a “Dream Employer”.

There are a few factors that can help to turn the dream into a reality:

Do your research so that you understand the company’s culture, structure, history and vision

Keep informed about the opportunities that are available within the organisation

Assess the skills and qualifications that the organisation seems to value and get the right Training/Education

Be ready to show why you would be an asset to the company

Seek guidance from successful persons within the organisation