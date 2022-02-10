10 Jobs with the Ansa McAL Group of Companies | Loop Barbados

The ANSA McAL Group of Companies is currently recruiting staff for positions in Trinidad, Barbados and Guyana on www.caribbeanjobs.com.
Qualified persons in the region can apply for these positions and advance their careers within this organisation.
There are roles in HR, Accounting, Finance, IT, Sales and more.
Persons should analyse the job descriptions carefully and apply for the roles that would best suit their skills and qualifications.
Here are 10 Jobs with the Ansa McAL Group of Companies:
Group Talent Manager, ANSA McAL Limited
ANSA McAL Group of Companies
https://www.caribbeanjobs.com/Group-Talent-Manager-ANSA-McAL-Job-135479.aspx
Management Accountant, Barbados – Construction Sector
ANSA McAL Group of Companies
https://www.caribbeanjobs.com/Management-Accountant-Barbados-Construction-Sector-Job-135477.aspx
Area Sales Manager, Projects (Guyana), Construction Sector
ANSA McAL Group of Companies
https://www.caribbeanjobs.com/Area-Sales-Manager-Projects-Guyana-Job-135475.aspx
Investment Advisor, ANSA Merchant Bank Ltd.
ANSA McAL Group of Companies
https://www.caribbeanjobs.com/Investment-Advisor-ANSA-Merchant-Bank-Job-135474.aspx
Photo credit: iStock
Production & Operations Superintendent, Carib Glassworks Ltd.
ANSA McAL Group of Companies
https://www.caribbeanjobs.com/Production-Operations-Superintendent-Carib-Glassworks-Job-135472.aspx
Sector IT – Business Analyst, Manufacturing
ANSA McAL Group of Companies
https://www.caribbeanjobs.com/Sector-IT-Business-Analyst-Manufacturing-Job-135471.aspx
Health, Safety, Security & Environmental (HSSE) Manager, Barbados
ANSA McAL Group of Companies
https://www.caribbeanjobs.com/Health-Safety-Security-Environmental-HSSE-Job-135469.aspx
Real Estate Development Manager – ANSA McAL Ltd.
ANSA McAL Group of Companies
https://www.caribbeanjobs.com/Real-Estate-Development-Manager-ANSA-Job-134083.aspx
Sales & Marketing Manager, Alstons Shipping Limited
ANSA McAL Group of Companies
https://www.caribbeanjobs.com/Sales-Marketing-Manager-Alstons-Shipping-Job-134921.aspx
Marketing Team Lead, Alstons Shipping Limited
ANSA McAL Group of Companies
https://www.caribbeanjobs.com/Marketing-Team-Lead-Alstons-Shipping-Job-134920.aspx
Garth Francis
Tips from Caribbeanjobs.com contributor, Garth Francis MBA
Many persons have a specific organisation that they would like to work for.
They do not simply have a “Dream Job” but they also have a “Dream Employer”.
There are a few factors that can help to turn the dream into a reality:
Do your research so that you understand the company’s culture, structure, history and vision
Keep informed about the opportunities that are available within the organisation
Assess the skills and qualifications that the organisation seems to value and get the right Training/Education
Be ready to show why you would be an asset to the company
Seek guidance from successful persons within the organisation