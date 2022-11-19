1 day to go: Team Uruguay Loop Barbados

We are almost there.

Tomorrow the 22nd FIFA World Cup(TM) will begin in Qatar.

Football fanatics are beaming with excitement as the greatest sporting spectacle is set to take off in the Middle East.

Thirty-two teams will compete over the next four weeks in seven stadiums to see who is the best in the world.

Seven of the eight countries who have won the coveted FIFA World Cup(TM) trophy are present at this year’s tournament and it is promised to be the most competitive one ever.

One of those teams is two-time champions Uruguay, who are participating in their 14th FIFA World Cup(TM).

“La Celeste” won the inaugural World Cup in 1930 and claimed their second title 20 years later.

Since their last triumph in Brazil, Uruguay have only come as close as the semifinals, where they eventually finished fourth three times (1954, 1970,2010).

In the last edition of the competition, they played an aggressive, yet stylish brand of football, which earned them a place in the quarterfinals, where they were eliminated by tournament champions France.

Uruguay’s roster is well balanced, with dynamism and experience, and can be surprised package in Qatar.

Country: Uruguay

Capital: Montevideo

Population: 3.4 million

Confederation: CONMEBOL (South America)

Group: H

Professional League: Liga Professional de Primera

World Cup appearances: 14 (2022)

Qualification status: 3rd place in CONMEBOL Qualifiers

Key players: Matias Vecino (Lazio, Italy), Rodrigo Bentancur (Tottenham, England), Federico Valverde (Real Madrid, Spain), Luis Suarez (Nacional, Uruguay), Derwin Nunez (Liverpool, England)

Coach: Diego Alonso (Uruguyan)

Group mates: Portugal, Ghana, South Korea

Predictions: Uruguay has not gone out at the group stage since 2002 and I do not expect them to do so in 2022.

Qualification for the Round of 16 should be attainable and maybe even a place in the last eight of the tournament.